New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's starrer film Bachchhan Paandey has hit the screen and with this, the opposition of the film has also started on social media. After the release of the trailer and the songs of the film, Akshay's fans were eagerly waiting for its release. But when the film came out, some people did not like some things about Bachchhan Paandey and #BoycottBachchhanPaandey started trending on Twitter.

Akshay’s character in the movie is a ruthless gangster, who kills people. The problem arose because of the usage of the surname ‘Paandey’ and, some people were infuriated by such a negative portrayal of a Hindu character.

Boycott #BachchanPandey say no to Bollywood — 🤟💯🇮🇳 (@Sonus769) March 18, 2022

#BoycottBachchhanPaandey Guys are you ready ? To see biggest flop of the year. Now after south movie doing great whole india & Non nepo actors doing phenomenal . Bollywood now exploded & proved to be loser time started???👌💐 Congratulations whole india 🇮🇳🇮🇳 game over bollywood pic.twitter.com/x5XXFNCrRU — HARSH Trivedi (@3vediHarsh) March 13, 2022

Do you guys remember from where Bollywood copied starcast for #BachchhanPaandey ?



United Against Bollywood#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/75v9bW2Hla — Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) March 17, 2022

This is not the first time that Akshay’s film has been part of a controversy. In 2020, his film ‘Laxmii’, also starring Kiara Advani, was in controversy because of its name. The movie was previously named ‘Laxmii Bomb’ but the makers of the film changed it to ‘Laxmii’ after facing backlash.

Some people are also giving negative reviews to Bachchhan Paandey because of this controversy. Meanwhile, the earnings of this film are also getting suffering by The Kashmir Files. Bachchhan Paandey’s first-day collection is 13-13.50 crore, according to Box Office India, and the film was expected to do better, but that was before the wave of The Kashmir Files. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Files has collected Rs 125 crore approximately since its release. The other big challenge before Bachchan Pandey is RRR, which will hit the screens on March 25, 2022, and in an interview, Akshay agreed that RRR will impact Bachchhan Paandey's box office collection.

Bachchhan Paandey has released on March 18, on the occasion of Holi. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji, and it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhimanyu Singh in lead roles.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav