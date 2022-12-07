Akshay Kumar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' Trolled After Fans Spot THIS Major Goof Up In First Look

Akshay Kumar revealed the first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his upcoming film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.' As the actor released the first look of the film via a small video, fans were highly disappointed after the first look teaser and compared the video release to an Instagram reel. However, the internet was taken by storm, when fans pointed out a possible factual error in the video by the makers.

Sharing a screenshot of Akshay Kumar's towering look from the film, netizens keenly observed that the makers have used bulb lights in a chandelier spotted in the released video by the actor. Many users on social media stated that "Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680. Thomas Edison invented the light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji."

Many users were also disappointed with the casting of Akshay Kumar in the Marathi film. However, many users came to the support of actor Sharad Kelkar and appreciated his historic role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 'released in 2020.

Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680.

Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880.

This is @akshaykumar playing Shivaji.



Is this another #Prithviraj like movie in making? pic.twitter.com/1gupalvbGR — Shaheen شاھین  (@MalixEagle) December 7, 2022

A Canadian citizen ruining Indian Historic icons one at a time. pic.twitter.com/RCmokxnKJl — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 6, 2022

Netizens have argued that Akshay Kumar is doing too many films with no positive outcomes, and moviegoers are now bored watching him on the big screen again and again with similar roles revolving around social causes or biography. Things have slated to go so badly as the actor is already receiving hate for his projects to be released next year.

Earlier, the actor had shared a photo of himself on what looks like a book cover with Shivaji Maharaj's photo announcing his upcoming release of the Marathi-language project. The actor quoted, "in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us."Jijau or Jijabai was Shivaji's mother.

Akshay Kumar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' is about the story of seven valiant warriors solely aiming to bring the dream of Shivaji Maharaj's Swarajya to reality. To be released in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, it is set to be released on Diwali 2023. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also features Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Virat Madke, Vishal Nikam, Hardik Joshi, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde in pivotal roles.