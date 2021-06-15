New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming spy-thriller based on the events of National importance which surrounded India in the 1980s, has got a release date. With ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay Kumar, the trendsetter of Mumbai’s entertainment world is set to break the pandemic-established trend of film releases on OTT platforms. The film will first release in theatres worldwide.

“I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide,” Akshay Kumar announced on Twitter while hashtagging the film’s release date as July 27.

Directed by ‘Lucknow Central’ fame director Ranjit Tiwari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

The film was initially supposed to be a Republic Day release for 2021. The film was the first from the Hindi film industry to start shooting at a foreign location in July 2020, following the lockdowns which were put in place the world over to control the spread of COVID-19 in the absence of vaccines.

The film has been shot at various locations across Europe. The shoot was wrapped up in London in September 2020. The film’s release kept on postponing due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and subsequently the second wave of the pandemic that hit the country.

Akshay Kumar has an expansive line-up of films scheduled to release in the next couple of years. The actor will play the lead roles in films such as ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Atrangi re’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Lion’ and ‘Prithviraj’.

The film ’Prithviraj’ has been up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent days, due to objections by various bodies such as Karni Sena and Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is scheduled to release in theatres on July 27.

