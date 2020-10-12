The makers of two much-awaited films Sooryavanshi and '83 have rescheduled the release dates in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here's when Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the silver screens.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Even as the government has allowed cinemas to operate partially from October 15, the filmmakers look unsure about the release of the films in theaters. The makers of two much-awaited film Sooryavansi have pushed the release date of their films. Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which was rescheduled to release in November this year, has been pushed again to release in early 2021. However, Akshay Kumar's film Laxmmi Bomb is all set to slay the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar ahead of Diwali (November 9).

Talking about Ranveer Singh's '83, the film which is directed by ace director Kabir Khan, will hit the screens on Christmas. Earlier, in June, theatre chains had confirmed '83 will hit screens on Christmas and the makers are likely to stick with it.

Amidst the ongoing trend of releasing Bollywood films on OTT platforms, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment (co-producer of '83 and Sooryavanshi) Shibasish Sarkar told Mumbai Mirror, “We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

Rohit Shetty directorial another cop-drama was scheduled to release on March 27, 2020 and later postponed to Diwali due to the novel coronavirus crisis in the country. In the film, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. However, Kabir Khan's '83 is a sports drama based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 world Cup victory. In the film, Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of the Indian cricket team's former skipper Kapil Dev.

Posted By: Srishti Goel