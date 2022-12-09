Akshay Kumar’s Role As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ Is A Cameo: Reports

Akshay Kumar has been in the headlines ever since his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his Marathi debut film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ was released by the makers earlier this week. The actor will be seen playing the Maratha legend in the film.

Social media has been berserk asking the duration of Akshay Kumar’s role in the film. According to reports, it has now been confirmed that Akshay’s role in the film is nothing but a cameo appearance.

Akshay Kumar will reportedly wrap up shooting for the film within a span of 7-8 days. “It’s a story from the chapter of the bright Maratha history and chronicles the lives and journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 7 warriors. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Akshay Kumar to play such a legendary character and he underwent a 20 to 25-day prep for his character with body language and diction experts,” a report in Pinkvilla cited a source as saying.

The report further added, “Akshay will be seen speaking in Marathi, and his command over the language to mouth the heavy-duty dialogues in a certain dialect will take the audience by surprise. The look will be polished and enhanced further with the use of VFX.”

Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media account to announce that he has started filming for ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’. Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’ in which I feel lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from his life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep blessing us,”

The film stars Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde in pivotal roles and will be released on Diwali 2023 in four languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.