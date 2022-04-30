New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's famous action hero Akshay Kumar recently revealed the date of his highly-anticipated film 'Ram Setu'. Akshay took to his Instagram account on Thursday and gave the first glimpse of his film. In the picture, Akshay can be seen holding a firelight while Jacqueline is standing beside him, holding a torch. Soon after the picture went online, it confused netizens and triggered trolls on social media platforms.

Netizens took to Twitter and questioned the actor on the logic behind holding a flambeau when his co-star Jacqueline is already holding a powerful torch in her hand (which she is pointing towards the ground). Several users also took a jibe against the director and said that “Director does a real bad job with Mashaal and a torchlight being used in parallel.”

Take a look at Akshay's post here:

Twitter was filled with meme fest on Akshay's post. While a user wrote, "Why is the guy holding a flame when the girl is holding a fully working torch?" another tweeted, "When your house has no electricity but your neighbours’ place is lit up".

Take a look at trolls here:

Why is the guy holding a flame when the girl is holding a fully working torch? https://t.co/YfOpTcFaau — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) April 29, 2022

Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel . 😂😂 https://t.co/wRNnGxVcYx — Baroon Varma Барун Варма 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 (@BaroonV) April 29, 2022

When your house has no electricity but your neighbours’ place is lit up… https://t.co/28q1dcDezA — Some bits (@thefullmohanty) April 29, 2022

If battery operated torch with high lumens capacity, but 🔥 torch to use. #KuchBhi https://t.co/Ph0n7NrEgs — BM (@CarnotSadi) April 29, 2022

Why is this giving National treasure vibes but sasta version 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fkJbyO3LqH pic.twitter.com/wMd2sguKZq — SoN! 🦋💫 || Ignore & Fly 😌🥂 (@fanatic_devil16) April 29, 2022

Definitely looks like a National Treasure rip off!!! #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia https://t.co/cUQB63Tnp2 — Souvik Saha (@BongBandhu) April 29, 2022

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu.



In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

About the film 'Ram Setu'

The film is helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will hit the big screens on Diwali this year. The release date of the film is set as October 24, 2022. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen