Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Gets Piracy Protection From '23 Rogue Websites' By Delhi High Court | Read

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’ is gearing up for its big festive release. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles, the film will release on October 25, a day before Diwali 2022.

Days before its release, ‘Ram Setu’ has won an important battle against piracy in the Delhi High Court. Reportedly, the makers of the film including the production house Cape of Good Films and writer/director Abhishek Sharma presented a list of 23 ‘rogue’ websites which release the movie illegally on digital platforms for the audiences to stream online.

To this, the Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained the named websites from “offering downloads, streaming, sharing or any other illegal practice that would badly impact the film.” “Looking at the investments made by the plaintiff in the production and promotion of the film as also the exclusive right vested in it under the provisions of the Act, this court prima facie agrees with the plaintiff that if the rogue websites communicate the film in any manner, on any platform, simultaneously with the theatrical release of the film on October 25 or in its close proximity thereafter, it would severely impact the interest of the plaintiff monetarily and will also erode the value of the film,” the court stated in its order.

Meanwhile, ‘Ram Setu’ will face a big box-office clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, the movie has been directed by Indra Kumar.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar had two big releases in 2022, ‘Bachchhan Panday’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Both the films failed to impress the audiences and critics.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in ‘Good Newws’ director Raj Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Selfiee.’

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The ‘Padman’ star will also star in the Hindi remake of the south film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ with Radhika Madan.

Akshay Kumar will reunite with Anand L Rai’s ‘Gorkha’ and will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’