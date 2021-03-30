Akshay Kumar has several lined up projects. He will be seen in Sooryavanshi in which he will share the screen space with Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Bell Bottom, Atrangi re, among others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar is a star, who never fails to entertain his fans. Be it with his unconventional roles or with his energetic performances, he leaves no stones unturned to keep the masses entertained. Akshay has now treated his followers with the first look of his forthcoming film, Ram Setu. Well, the actor is known for playing roles like scientist, doctor, social worker, among others, and now adding another feather in his cap, he is set to ace the role of an archaeologist. On Tuesday morning, Akshay shared the first look on social media, and he even asked his fans to share their thoughts on his look.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the first look of Ram Setu with the caption, that read, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the first look, Akshay donned a grey T-Shirt with a blue scarf and he paired it with round glasses. From the picture, it looks like, he was in some contemplative mood.

Well, this is not the first time when Akshay is playing a character like this, as earlier, he played the role of a scientist in his film Mission Mangal. He was highly acclaimed for his role.

Have a look at his Mission Mangal look:

Akshay has also played the role of a transgender in the film Laxmmi Bomb. In the film, Akshay played the role of a character who was possessed by the spirit of a transgender. He surely nailed every bit of the character in this unconventional look.

Have a look:

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

Apart from this, he has also played the role of a doctor in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. With his 2007 film, he made sure to make everyone laugh with his hilarious character and amazing acting skills.

Have a look at his Bhool Bhulaiyaa look:

Akshay has also played the role of a social entrepreneur in the film, Pad Man. In the film, he played the role of Laxmikant, who creates a machine to make sanitary pads at an affordable price. The film was released in the year 2018.

Have a look at his Pad Man look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Akshay also played the role of a villain in Rajnikanth starrer film Robot 2.0. In the film, Akshay was seen in heavy prosthetics but netizens were not impressed with his character in the sci-fi drama film.

Have a look:

For an actor who never puts makeup, 2.0 was a different story altogether. To get this look right, I think I must’ve taken longer than the female lead 😂😂 #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/Pqn7F8yJS3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 4, 2018

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has several lined up projects. He will be seen in Sooryavanshi in which he will share the screen space with Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Bell Bottom, Atrangi re, among others.

What do you think of Akshay's look as an archaeologist? Do share your views with us in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma