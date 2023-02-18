Akshay Kumar’s MUA From 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Attacked By Leopard In Filmcity, Hospitalised

The makeup artist of Akshay Kumar's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Shravan Vishwakarma, was recently attacked by a leopard, according to reports. His bike reportedly collided with a leopard when he had gone to drop off his friend and he became unconscious.

Talking about the incident, the makeup artist told Aaj Tak, “I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of here quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor.”

Shravan is reportedly at the hospital for his treatment which is being taken care of by the production house.

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of All India Cine Workers (AICWA) said that such incidents have happened earlier as well and he requested the government to take some measures.

He told the news channel, "Realising the seriousness of the matter, I have also tagged the Chief Minister and told them that such an incident has happened many times. As the President of All India Cine Workers, I demand to know who will guarantee the safety from the leopard that comes again and again in Film City, where thousands of shoots take place. I want the government to pay attention to this matter."

"Filmcity has been built on three hundred acres. If you visit here at night, there is no facility of even street lights. There is a lack of lights and because of which accidents are happening continuously. The matter is near the helipad area, where the shooting of Akshay's film was going on,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.