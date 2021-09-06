Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia is critically ill and has been shifted to ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. The actor flew back to Mumbai in the early morning of Monday to be with her. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All is not well in Akshay Kumar's family as his mother Aruna Bhatia has been hospitalised. And the actor flew back to Mumbai from UK after coming across the news to be with her.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, a source said “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”

The actor who was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for 15 days left his everything midway and rushed to Mumbai. He reached India on September 6, Monday to be with his mother.

Meanwhile, the source further added, “Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All her work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges."

On the other hand, talking about his bond with his mother, Akshay is closely attached to his mother. He had even shared a heartfelt post for her on Mother's Day. In the post, he shared a picture with his mom and captioned it as, "Maa warga koi nahi #MothersDay", which means "There's no one like a mother."

For the unversed, apart from his wife and kids, Akshay has a younger sister Alka Bhatia and his mother Aruna Bhatia in the family after his father passed away few years ago.

On the film front, he has quite a few projects in his kitty including Satrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chillar, Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal