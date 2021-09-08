Actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related health issues. Her final rites were held in Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium. Scroll down to see more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's a hard time for Akshay Kumar and his family as the actor's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away after an age-related illness on Wednesday morning. Her last rites took place just a few hours later on the same day that is on September 8 at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai's Vile Parle area.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, the actor's friends and colleagues from the industry including Riteish Deshmukh, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and many more reached there to pay their last respects.

Take a look at the images from Aruna Bhatia's funeral here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

On Wednesday morning, Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to share the news of his mother's death. He wrote about "feeling an unbearable pain at the very core of his existence." His tweet read: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay had left his shooting in UK midway on Monday after getting to know that she was admitted to ICU in Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. He had even shared a health update on the same saying, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal