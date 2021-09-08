Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to share the news of his mother Aruna Bhatia's demise. Scroll down to know more in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia has passed away after battling an illness. She was admitted to ICU in Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

The actor took to his official social media handle to share the news of her demise. In his post, he wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram post here:

On Monday, Akshay reached Mumbai from UK in the wee hours as soon as he heard about his mother getting admitted to the ICU. He was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for 15 days which he left midway.

A source quoted by Hindustan Times said, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”

For the unversed, Aruna Bhatia is survived by son Akshay Kumar and daughter Alka Bhatia. The actor's father had also passed away few years ago.

On the film front, Akshay has quite a few projects in his kitty including Satrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chillar, Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal