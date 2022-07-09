Akshay Kumar's Look For Jaswant Singh Gill's Biopic Leaked Ahead Of Official Announcement

Akshay Kumar is hitting the headlines these days because of his upcoming projects. The actor has a bunch of films lined up and he is all set to star in the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners. The first look of Akshay as Jaswant Singh Gill has been leaked before the official announcement.

Confirming the film, Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared Akshay's first look on Twitter. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... AKSHAY KUMAR - POOJA ENTERTAINMENT REUNITE... #AkshayKumar joins hands with #PoojaEntertainment [#VashuBhagnani] yet again... Filming begins in #London... Directed by #TinuSureshDesai [#Rustom]... #FirstLook..."

The film is speculated to be titled 'Capsule Gill'. But the official title of the film is not confirmed yet. According to the reports, Akshay Kumar is shooting for the film in the UK. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this biopic is Akshay’s third film with Pooja Entertainment. He has also signed an action film Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, which will also star Tiger Shroff. He had previously collaborated with the production house for Bellbottom.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Both films were not successful at the box office and received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie will release on August 11, 2022. The movie will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Samantha Prabhu's Pan-India film 'Yashoda'.

He will be seen in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. He will be seen in Mission Cinderella as well. He will star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, with Pankaj Tripathi. Moreover, he has also announced a Soorarai Pottru remake.