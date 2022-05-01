New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is loved by many, but his fans love Akshay's comic timings even more. The actor has given many comedy blockbusters like Welcome, Hera Pheri franchise, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more. Now, on the occasion of World Laughter Day, Akshay has shared a hilarious video on Instagram, showing his fun and quirky side to the fans.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Key to happiness : to be able to laugh at yourself. And on that note, here’s an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful. And Happy #WorldLaughterDay".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the video, Akshay can be seen vibing the song Stand By Me by Ben E King. But there is a twist in the video. He has given his own fun element to the song by matching the beats with a comb and his teeth. The video has already received over 7 million views within 7 hours. Akshay makes a goofy face in the video and bursts into laughter at the end. Tiger Shroff found the video hilarious and commented on the post with emoticons. Singer Guru Randhwa also wrote, "Love u sir", with a heart emoticon.

Recently, Akshay shared a glimpse of his upcoming film Ram Setu. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022." Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He will star in Prithiviraj, opposite Manushi Chillar. He will be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and OMG 2. He will also star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. He will also star in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, opposite Radhika Madan. His upcoming film Ram Setu will release on Diwali.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav