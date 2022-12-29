  • News
Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Request To Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna in the most hilarious manner posting a dancing video of her on his Instagram.

By Piyali Bhadra
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 11:12 AM IST
Minute Read
Akshay Kumar shares a hilarious video of Twinkle Khanna on her birthday(Image Credits:@akshaykumar/Instagram)

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna are celebrating her 48th birthday today, where her husband and superstar Akshay Kumar wished her in the most adorable yet hilarious manner, requesting her wife not to attempt singing in the mere future.

Taking it to Akshay Kumar's Instagram, Twinkle Khanna can be seen enthusiastically dancing in front of a donned-up Christmas tree, where the star can be seen wearing a green outfit with heels and bags, attempting to dance and sing at the same time.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I think you should stop singing, And Happy birthday Tina."

 
 
 
Several actors from the B-town world were seen in the comment section where actor Ronit Roy wrote, "This is priceless." A fan merely asked, "Why are you making her exercising in a party dress Akki." While another wrote, "Kya ho gya mam ko?"

Twinkle Khanna turned 48 on Thursday, and the actress is also sharing her birthday with her late legendary father and actor Rajesh Khanna. On the occasion of their shared birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a childhood image of herself with Rajesh Khanna calling the whole moment to be "bittersweet."

 
 
 
Sharing the image on her Instagram she wrote, "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories." Twinkle Khanna is currently pursuing a Master's in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London. Celebrating her Christmas in London, the actress looked extremely happy and cheerful in the video.

Talking about the work front of 'Khiladi Kumar', Akki, is currently working with Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in 'Selfiee.' The actor also has 'OMG 2', a remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', whereas he also released his Shivaji avatar from his Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.'

 
 
 
The actor had a smashing year at the box office in 2022, where he released five films including 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Cuttputli', and 'Ram Setu', which were all declared flops at the box office and also received mixed reviews from the critics.

