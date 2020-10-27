In the teaser, Kapil Sharma was seen gifting cash counting machine to Akshay Kumar, indicating the actor is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and makes a lot of money by doing 3-4 films a year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's latest flick Laxmmi Bomb is set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. As part of the film's promotion campaign, the Khiladi Kumar will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with his co-star Kiara Advani. Now the teaser of the popular guest show is anything to go by, it is going to be a hilarious ride. Since Akshay has completed 25 years in Hindi film industry and he will be celebrating the same on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the teaser, Kapil was seen gifting cash counting machine to Akshay, indicating the actor is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and makes a lot of money by doing 3-4 films a year.

Each member of the team gifted something thoughtful to Akshay Kumar. While Krushna Abhishek gave him a clock as the Bell Bottom actor is known to be an early riser, Bharti Singh presented him a silver mug to mark his 25 yrs in Bollywood. Kiku Sharda gifted Akshay a Taj Mahal replica. Finally, Kapil Sharma gifted Akshay a 'note ginne wali machine'.

If you are wondering how Akshay reacted to it? Well, he had a hilarious comeback. He said, “Yeh note gin ne wali machine yeh apne ghar se laya hai. Kyuki industry ka aadha paisa isne khaya hai (This is a money counting machine and he brought from his home. Because he is the one who eats half of the industry's money).”

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha