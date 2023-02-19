Akshay Kumar’s Fan Faints, Another Jumps Barricades During ‘Selfiee’ Promotions | Watch'

Akshay Kumar is on a roll as the actor has a pipeline of films in his kitty and is currently busy promoting his next film 'Selfiee' co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The promotions are going on in full swing, where the two were seen grooving in Pune to the electrifying song 'Main Khiladi.'

However, looking at the madness and fan-following of Akshay Kumar, one fan was seen crossing the barricade while another one was seen fainting in the crowd getting a gaze of Akshay Kumar from the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

In a paparazzi video, Akshay Kumar can be seen greeting the fans behind the barricade when suddenly one fan sees him in excitement and crosses the barricade, while his bodyguards are seen pushing the fan away, where next Akshay Kumar hugs him and greets him politely.

Taking it to Akshay Kumar's Instagram he posted the video and wrote, "Its the love for you guys, our audience which brings out the best in us. Thank you, Pune for this energetic and wonderful evening #SelfieeInPune."

'Selfiee' stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film titled, 'Driving License' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. 'Selfiee' will be released on February 24, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is also expected to make a cameo in the film.