Akshay Kumar’s 'Cuttputlli’ And Ajay Devgn’s 'Rudra' The Most-Watched Hindi Shows And Movies In 2022 | See List

Akshay Kumar was all over the box office in 2022, accounting for four films in his bag. Although the superstar had a disappointing year at the box office, his direct-to-digital release 'Cuttputlli' was one of the most-watched OTT Hindi films in 2022.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' web series was a psychological crime thriller and stood out to be the most-watched OTT Hindi web series in 2022.

According to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli' was about a real and raw cop which refreshed even a predictable story. The film is a psychological crime thriller that revolves around Akshay Kumar looking like a serial killer in a film who goes ahead and abducts teenage school girls and brutally murders them. Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead in the film.

On the next row, Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia's 'A Thursday' grabbed the second spot, whereas Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' took the third spot on the list. Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' took over the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

On the other hand, 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' featuring Ajay Devgn as a cop who is on the quest to pursue a suspect ending up in a comatose state in the hospital grabbed the first position and was the most-watched Hindi OTT web series. The series also features Esha Deol and Rashii Khanna.

Bobby Deol's 'Aashram 3' and Neena Gupta's 'Panchayat 2' acquired the second and third spots respectively. Pankaj Tripathi's 'Justice: Adhura Sach' featuring Shweta Basu, Swastika Mukherjee, and Purab Kohli grabbed the fourth spot.

The reports were released by the Ormax Report which is based on viewership estimated using primary research conducted among the audience across India at a weekly level, which is projected to the OTT universe in India.