New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a series of back-to-back films of Akshay Kumar's, his upcoming one 'Bell Bottom' is on the verge of its release. And recently the actor has announced that the film's trailer will be out tomorrow that is August 3. Yes, for all the Akshay Kumar fans, he shared good news on Twitter saying, "Sharp memory, national level chess player, gaana sikhata hai, Hindi, English, German bol leta hai! Baaki details kal. #BellBottom trailer out tomorrow evening!"

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller 'Bell Bottom' will now have a theatrical release on August 19. The film's release was pushed from April 2021 to July 27 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"Bell Bottom" is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari's directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

Akshay currently has half a dozen films lined up. Of these, "Bell Bottom", "Sooryavanshi", "Atrangi Re" and "Prithiviraj" were scheduled for a 2021 release. Rumours suggesting Akshay is keen to release "Sooryavanshi" on Gandhi Jayanti have neither been confirmed nor denied. Two other films of the superstar, "Bachchan Pandey" and "Ram Setu", are slated for next year, and Akshay has reportedly completed almost all shooting, except "Ram Setu".

