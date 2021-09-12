Superstar Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to announce the merry news of Bell Bottom's digital release, that is, on Amazon Prime Video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's latest release Bell Bottom was the first film to hit the silver screens worldwide after theatres were locked due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The film helmed by Ranjit Tiwari was released on August 19, 2021, and witnessed a good start. Now, after a month of theatrical release, the makers have decided to release the film on the OTT platform, for those, who were unable to watch the movie due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Yes, you read that right, recently, superstar Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to announce the merry news of Bell Bottom's digital release. In his tweet, he informed his followers that the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 16, 2021.

He wrote, "Date aap yaad rakhna, mission hum yaad dila denge. #BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16."

Here have a look:





Reacting to this merry news, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content of Amazon Prime Video, India said, "Our audiences enjoy a fair share of action and thriller stories, and we are glad to have brought BellBottom to them. The movie has been received well by the audiences, and it’s our endeavor to take this story to a worldwide audience. Packed with a riveting script and great performances, it is one of the stellar additions to our content library."

Ranjit also expressed his excitement and said that he is delighted Bell Bottom is going to reach the global audience through Amazon Prime Video. Bollywood Hungama further quoted him saying, "It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end."

