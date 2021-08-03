Old Delhi's famous area Chandni Chowk was recreated in Mumbai for Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan. The actor took to his official social media handle to share the post. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is everyone's favourite as he keeps treating his fans with back-to-back releases and also keeps them updated about himself through his Instagram handle. Among many of Akshay's films which are lined up for release, Raksha Bandhan is one of them. However, the film is still undermaking right now and recently the cast and crew wrapped up the shooting of its Mumbai schedule.

Posting about the same Akshay shared an emotional note and said that he is missing the streets of Chandni Chowk. Taking to his official social media handle, he shared two pictures, out of which one of them is featuring the lead actress of the film Bhumi Pednekar and director Aanand L Rai tripling on a scooter together while waving to the camera. Meanwhile, another pic shows Akshay walking on the sets of the film while talking to his director.

Sharing the post the actor wrote, “I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor ” Take a look:

For the unversed, the streets of Delhi's popular area Chandni Chowk were recreated in Mumbai for the film 'Raksha Bandhan.'

Meanwhile, Akshay currently has half a dozen films lined up. Of these, "Bell Bottom", "Sooryavanshi", "Atrangi Re" and "Prithiviraj" were scheduled for a 2021 release. Rumours suggesting Akshay is keen to release "Sooryavanshi" on Gandhi Jayanti have neither been confirmed nor denied. Two other films of the superstar, "Bachchan Pandey" and "Ram Setu", are slated for next year, and Akshay has reportedly completed almost all shooting, except "Ram Setu".

