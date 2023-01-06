Akshay Kumar Walks Out Of 'Gorkha'? Producer Aanand L Rai Dismisses Rumours

Akshay Kumar was seen in five films in 2022 but none of them was able to perform well at the box office. The actor has a bunch of films lined up which will release this year and the audience is curious to see what his new films have to offer. Akshay will also star in Gorkha, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai. Recent reports suggested that Akshay Kumar walked out of the project because of his fallout with the producer. However, Aanand L Rai has now dismissed all the rumours and revealed the movie has been postponed.

While speaking to The Indian Express about Gorkha, Aanand L Rai said, "There are so many technical things that we need to take care of before we do the film. We also need to work on the factual details of the film. So, it will need the time it deserves. We can’t rush it.”

He added, "If we are doing the film then Akshay will be a part of the film. If not, we’ll work on something else.”

Akshay announced Gorkha in October 2021 and wrote, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."

Earlier, he also announced that he will make a movie on 's*x education' soon. "I’m making a movie on s*x education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but s*x is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important," Akshay said announcing the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan.