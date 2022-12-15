Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan Watch 'Avatar: The Way Of Water', Cannot Stop Heaping Praises At The James Cameron Marvel

Akshay Kumar, who went to an exclusive screening of the Hollywood movie Avatar: The Way Of Water on Tuesday evening, wrote a glowing review of the film on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound." He further tagged director James Cameron and wrote, "Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on."

Varun Dhawan too penned an epic review for the film and wished to watch it in again in IMAX 3D. "#AvatarTheWayOfWater is by far the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions. It’s amazing when the biggest filmmaker of the world chooses his film to give an important message. I wanna see it again in imax 3d @Disney," he wrote.

Well, we agree with the stars! Calling James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water "magnificent" and the "most important film" is only just! It is much more than just a film; it is a unique experience that will leave you in awe with its visuals, feelings, and powerful message.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar and is predicted to bring in a worldwide box office total of approximately $525 million.

This movie is set to be Disney's broadest global launch of all time, as it debuts in 52,000 theatres, eclipsing Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver are all returning to the successful franchise, and are joined by Kate Winslet.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' marks Kate's reunion with Cameron, nearly a quarter-century after they made box office history with Titanic. At a press conference, Kate was asked what it was like to work with Cameron once again and her experience joining the cast for the Avatar sequel.

She said, "Well I have to say, I mean with it being Jim (James Cameron), I expected the absolute best of everything. Because it's precision, it's thought through, it is thorough, it's meticulous, and I think the thing that pulled me in most of all, above everything else, is the characters that he's created."

The anticipation for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water in India is skyrocketing. The movie will be available in six languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, premiering on December 16.