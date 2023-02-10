Akshay Kumar Trolled For Romancing 25 Years Younger Mrunal Thakur In ‘Kudiye Ni Teri’ Song From ‘Selfiee’ | See Tweets

Akshay Kumar recently released a new song from his upcoming film Selfiee titled Kudiye Ni Teri. In the song, the Bollywood superstar can be seen romancing Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur.

Taking to his social media account, Akshay Kumar posted the video and wrote, “Match the vibe and groove with your tribe to #KudiyeeNiTeri.” Watch the song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As soon as Akshay posted the video, netizens took to social media platforms to call out the 55-year-old actor for romancing a 30-year-old actress. One user wrote, “Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur look so problematic together on screen.” Another comment read, “Awful Pairing. Mrunal is too young and the pairing looks bad. Salman - Disha Akshay - Kiara Akshay - Mrunal Awful !”

Several users also called out Bollywood for recreating Punjabi songs instead of making originals. Take a look at these tweets here:

ofc it's akshay kumar with a girl young enough to be his daughter — KP (@Kirenpreet_) February 9, 2023

Awful Pairing.



Mrunal is too young and the pairing looks bad.



Salman - Disha

Akshay - Kiara

Akshay - Mrunal



Awful ! https://t.co/4MqhgolPgB — S H A H ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@Shah_Srkiann) February 9, 2023

Akshay Uncle nahi sudhrenge — Shivam Chaurasiya (@ShivamCharasiy1) February 9, 2023

It's time Bollywood should stop ruining OG Punjabi songs by remixing it — Roshan (@rosh_0801) February 9, 2023

Abb mrunal k life khtam 🤣🤣,pehley Sonakshi, Katrina Kaif phir manushi,Vidya Balan,abb mrunal sab khatam chkki k sath ju kaam krega vhu bss 🤣 — Md Sameer (@imsmr49) February 9, 2023

Starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hasmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, Selfie is the official Hindi language remake of south star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2021-film Driving License. The film’s plot revolves around a superstar Hareendran, who is famous for his driving skills, but does not have a license. A twist in the plot happens when the superstar gets on loggerheads with a police inspector, who was a big fan of his.

Recently, another song from Selfiee made headlines. The song is a recreation of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s song Main Anaari. The peppy number featured Emraan Hashmi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Talking about the song, Emraan Hashmi told media in a press interaction, “I remember listening to this song when I was 16 years old, and it is such an iconic track. I was very nervous to dance with Akshay on this song. The best thing is Tanishk has not changed the song much.”

The actor added, “This film is for the fans, it is a tribute to the fans. ‘Aap log hain toh hum hain, hamari filmein hain (We owe our films to you)’.”