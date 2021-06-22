Dostana 2 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani who is playing her brother in the film. It's a love triangle where they both fall in love with the same guy. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A lot is being speculated about Karan Johar's film Dostana 2 which is a sequel of his 2008 release Dostana. There were rumours of actors being dropped and casted and now after Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film, KJo has reportedly roped in Akshay Kumar.

Yes, as per the reports from SpotboyE, Akshay Kumar is not a part of the famous sequel which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead. That's not all, the actor has also agreed to start shooting for the film next year. Confirming the news, a source was quoted by the media house saying, "Akshay has said yes to the project and plans to shoot the film next year, as he has other film commitments to fulfill currently."

Now isn't it great news? However, there has been no official confirmation from anywhere about the same.

For the unversed, Dostana was a romantic comedy starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The story revolved around these flatmates who were in love with Priyanka's character Neha and pretended to be a gay couple to live in her home. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film was received well by both audience and critics for its interesting homosexual angle.

Meanwhile, talking about Dostana 2, the story is about Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani who is playing her brother in the film. It's a love triangle where they both fall in love with the same guy.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is on a roll as he is working on multiple films back to back. The actor has recently started shooting for Anand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' starring Bhumi Pednekar, apart from that he also has Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi in his pipeline.

So guys, how excited are you to see Akshay Kumar in Dostana 2? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal