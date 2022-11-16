Akshay Kumar To Star In Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill’s Biopic | Details Inside

Akshay Kumar needs no introduction as the actor is well known to bring the stories of real-life heroes to the big screen, where the ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actor is all set to portray the role of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in director Tinu Suresh Desai’s upcoming release.

About Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill

Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was the first coal mine rescue hero of India, who saved 65 miners from a coal mine set in 1989. With the 33rd anniversary of India's first coal mine rescue operation, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal and Mines remembered the heroic figure commemorating the day, where the minister paid tribute to the hero on his Twitter handle stating, “Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989. We are proud of our #CoalWarriors who battle every day against the odds to assure India’s energy security.”

Akshay Kumar’s Leaked First Look and announcement

Further replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar announced his gratefulness and excitement to be a part of his life and story, where the actor also recalls the 33 years of the coal mine rescue mission and paid tribute to the significant moment in India’s history.

Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago.

मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!@easterncoal — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 16, 2022

Also, according to many sources the first look of the film was leaked on social media via, where Akshay Kumar was seen in a Sikh avatar wearing glasses and a turban. Looking like a still from the film, netizens are calling the shots of his upcoming release. However, the title of the movie is yet to be revealed and is likely to be released in 2023.

Akshay Kumar and Tinu Suresh Desai’s striking Duo

This is the second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tinu Suresh Desai, as the duo came together in the 2016s crime thriller ‘Rustom.’ The film was written by Vipul K Rawal where the film also starred Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles. The story was also a biopic of an Indian naval officer narrating the experience with his wife’s extramarital affair which landed in a self-defense accident landing the latter in a court case.

Earning over Rs 2.1 billion worldwide at the box office, it emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, whereas, Akshay Kumar also received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his character.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Release

Akshay Kumar has a line of upcoming releases in the following year, where the actor will be next seen in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘Gorkha’, which is again based on the real-life war hero Major General Ian Cardozo of the Indian Army. The actor is also expected to star in the sequel of ‘OMG’, whereas no official announcements regarding the film have made the headlines yet.