New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Dostana 2 is hitting the headlines ever since the news of Kartik Aaryan getting fired from Dostana 2 started doing rounds on all entertainment portals. As per reports, the Love Aaj Kal actor was dropped due to 'unprofessional behaviour'. However, Karan Johar's Dharma Production refused to comment on anything related to recasting. As soon as the production house announced the recasting of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya Lalwani, gossip mongers are eagerly waiting for the name who will replace Kartik.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has been approached for the role in Dostana 2 by Karan Johar. Dharma Production has requested the superstar to accept the film and save them from this 'tricky situation'. “Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast,” the portal quoted source saying.

The source further added that since there is likely to be new developments in the cast, the filmmaker is ready to add changes in the script to meet Akshay demands. Earlier, the script was written keeping in mind Kartik Aaryan. Also, tere are rumours that Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham might make an appearance in the film.

Well, we don't know whether this information is true or not, but if the report is to be believed then, it will be exciting to watch Akshay essaying the role.

Talking about Dostana 2, the film is about a brother and sister falling in love with the same guy. The film is a sequel to the hit film Dostana that starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The sequel will be directed by Collin D'Cunha, while it will be produced under Dharma Production banners.

