New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Exhausted word doesn't exist for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as he is all set to start his next film with Aanand L Rai, Gorkha. The film is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). This will be the third time he will work with the filmmaker after Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, which are yet to be released. However, Gorkha will be helmed by national award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

In the film, Akshay will be essaying the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. He is a legendary war hero who fought in the years 1962, 1965 and 1971's Indo-Pakistan War.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar announced his new film and wrote, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan"

Here have a look:

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

As soon as this was announced, Major General Ian Cardozo AVSM SM shared, "I feel honored for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Anand & Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army.”

Aanand L Rai who will be producing the film also shared a statement that read, "We are honored to bring the story of a legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo whose name goes down in history for his immense courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. I am also excited to work with Akshay sir again for the third time.”

On the work front, recently Akshay Kumar wrapped up the shooting of Raksha Bandhan. This year we have two films by actors, namely Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re. However, the year 2022 is going to be a treat for all Akki fans as he has several films in his kitty that are scheduled to release, namely Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella. While in 2023 we have OMG- Oh My God! 2 and recent announced Gorkha.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv