Akshay Kumar To Make A Movie On 'Sex Education', Says He Likes Doing Social Films

AKSHAY Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the film industry and appeared in five films back to back in 2022. Recently, the actor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival and announced a new film. The Ram Setu actor revealed that his film will revolve around 's*x education' and said that he likes doing films with a social message.

Akshay also emphasised the importance of s*x education in schools and said that all schools should teach this.

According to News18, Akshay told the media, "I’m making a movie on s*x education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but s*x is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important."

He added, "It’s going to take time to release. April or May I will be releasing that movie. It’s one of the best films I have made. I like doing these kinds of movies, social stuff. These kinds of films are not that big a commercial success but surely give me satisfaction."

Akshay recently hit the headlines after he announced that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. He revealed that he was not happy with some creative aspects of the film so he walked out of the project.

"It is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans," Akshay said at an event organised by Hindustan Times.

He added, "I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing. I am very thankful to everyone. My fans love me a lot. Their craze for me is unbound. I apologise to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. Sorry."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan.

He is also working on a biopic Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra. He will also star in Selfiee and Chote Miyaan Bade Miyaan.