Akshay Kumar To Join Hands With Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal For Hera Pheri 3? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar has reportedly agreed to star in Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

By Simran Srivastav
Updated: Sat, 18 Feb 2023 07:02 AM (IST)
akshay-kumar-to-join-hands-with-suniel-shetty-paresh-rawal-for-hera-pheri-3-heres-what-we-know

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal-starrer 'Hera Pheri' has become a cult classic over the years and is still one of the most popular comedy films of all time. When Akshay Kumar revealed that he won't be part of Hera Pheri 2, it left fans disappointed. However, as per the latest reports, Akshay has agreed to star in Hera Pheri 3 and the sequels of other classic comedies.

According to a report by ETimes, Akshay, Suniel and Paresh will come together for the sequels of Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Paagal Deewana.

"Akshay, Suniel and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. All other details around this association and the three films are being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is final," a source was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Earlier, Akshay opened up about the reason for his exit from Hera Pheri 3 and revealed that he was not happy with some creative aspects of the film.

"It is a part of my life and my journey. I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans," Akshay said at an event organised by Hindustan Times.

He added, "I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing. I am very thankful to everyone. My fans love me a lot. Their craze for me is unbound. I apologise to them that I won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. Sorry."

Earlier, Paresh Rawal hinted that Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3 but neither Kartik nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.

