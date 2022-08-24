Akshay Kumar To Face Off Arshad Warsi In 'Jolly LLB 3'? All You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi fans can rejoice as two of their favourite stars can be reuniting to work in the superhit franchise of Jolly LLB. Yes! It's right, there might be the possibility of Akshay vs Arshad i.e. Jolly v/s Jolly in Jolly LLB 3. The makers of the film are making the third instalment of the superhit franchise and now it seems that all fans' conjecture would become true.

According to an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are uniting on Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director. The film will be produced by Star Studios and go on floors next year.

As per a Pinkavilla report, "Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and the things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face-off between the two Jolly’s. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law."

Also, the most iconic character, Saurabh Shukla who plays the role of the judge will return in the third part as well and this latest edition is going to be bigger than the previous two.

“The idea is to create the ambience of a big screen courtroom drama and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humour with drama and thrill. Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023,” the report cited.

Meanwhile, this will not be the first time that Akshay and Arshad will be together, they recently worked in Bachchan Paandey.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ram Setu, Oh My God 2 and Selfie.