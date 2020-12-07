New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Not every actor has the capability to excel in all the genres but we have one such person in Bollywood who has given not one or two but several blockbuster performances in every genre. Yes, you guessed it right, it's none other than Akshay Kumar who never fails to impress his fans whether its action, comedy, romance and many more.

The actor, who recently gave the spectacular performance in film Laxmmi, is back on the sets of Atrangi Re and is shooting for the film in full swing. Now as per Bollywood Hungama, the 53-year-old actor has signed another film and this time with his Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti.

As per the portal, the film is going to be a big-budget film because it is said to be a science fiction which will involve high VFX. As per the report, Akshay was an easy choice for the director because he has already worked with him and has established and great working relationship which paid them off in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Talking about the untitled film, the report claimed that it will be a sci-fi entertainer and will be made on a massive scale. Since the VFX work will be required, so Akshay is pulling out all stops in terms of budgetary expense. Not just this portal further added that once again we might witness Akshay in a double role. Well, not much details regarding his role have been revealed but we are looking forward to Akshay and Jagan making an official announcement regarding the film.

Well, this will not be the first time we will see Akshay in either double role or sci-fi film, earlier the 53-year-old actor has done such films separately and were massive hits of its time such as Robot 2.0, Action Replayy (Sci-fi films) and Aflatoon, Jai Kishen and Rowdy Rathore (double role).

Meanwhile, the film is expected to go on floors next year i.e. 2021 and might release in 2022. Well, we just hope that like last time this Jodi rocks the silver screen and the audience gets to witness an amazing film.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv