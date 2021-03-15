Akshay Kumar will be accompanied to Ayodhya by Ram Setu's director and Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is all set to start shooting for his next film 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya. Yes, the actor who is currently spending some quality time with family in Maldives will soon be landing in the city on March 18. Akshay will be accompanied to Ayodhya by director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The cast and crew will be reaching the Ram Janmbhoomi to shoot for the mahurat shot of the film. Meanwhile, talking about the idea of shooting at that location film's creative producer told Bollywood Hungama, "What better way to embark upon the journey of Ram Setu than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram." He further added, "Having visited Ayodhya several times myself, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule with blessings from the holy temple of Lord Ram. We are scheduled to hold our mahurat shot in Ayodhya and commence our filming on an auspicious note."

On the other hand, the director Abhishek Sharma spoke about Akshay Kumar's role, saying, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his."

He even spoke about the female leads of the film, who are Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Abhishek Sharma said, "They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now!"

Talking about Akshay Kumar's Maldives vacay, the actor has recently shared a short video on Insta where he can be seen enjoying on a water slide. While sharing the video, Akshay captioned it saying, "Last day of the holiday...guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh"





