New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The two action heroes of B-town, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are coming together for the first time for a film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The makers have unveiled the first look of the movie today, February 8, and announced the release date. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainments, the film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared the first glimpse of Bade Miya Chote Miya. He captioned the post as, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023. (sic)."

Here have a look:

Tiger Shroff also shared the same video on his Instagram handle but wrote a different caption. He wrote, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan (sic)."

The film is uniting legendary and newbie action heroes for the first time, leaving movie buffs excited to watch the film. The pairing is all set to smash the box-office records on Christmas 2023.

Talking about the film, Vashu said, "‘It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my ChoteMiyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our BadeMiyan and ChoteMiyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023.”

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that makers have approached Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger in the film. However, fans will have to wait for the official announcement. Bade Miyan Chote Miya will hit the theatres on Christmas 2023.

