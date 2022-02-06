New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood industry's one of the oldest production houses, Pooja Entertainment completed their 27 glorious years in Bollywood. After achieving a huge milestone, the production house shared a video on their social media handle giving a shout-out to their body of work over the years. Apart from that they also hinted that something huge will be announced today (February 06). Several speculations have surfaced over the internet that soon there will be a remake of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and Akshay Kumar, Tiger shroff are likely to be part of that remake.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s and several other celebrities’ latest social media posts have hinted towards the remake. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kareena posted a video that had several glimpses of Amitabh and Govinda from their 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. What caught netizens' attention was the text of the video that reads, “25 years ago we brought two stalwarts together. Stay tuned for the biggest announcement tomorrow (at) 12:30 PM."

Kareen also tagged producer Vashu Bhagnani, his son Jackky Bhagnani and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh in the post. For unversed, the 1998 superhit movie ade Miyan Chote Miyan was also produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

Take a look at Kareena’s post here:

Apart from Kareena, the same post was also shared by Tiger Shroff. Earlier, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing the screen space for an action film produced by Vashu, Jackky, and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. The report also stated that the movie will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“Ali has been planning a big scale two-hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy. It will go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor,” the source quoted as saying by Pinkvilla said.

The source also claimed that both the Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role, and the movie will be one of the biggest action films of Bollywood.

“The Bhagnani’s and Ali were always clear on bringing two giant forces in the action space together for this one. And who better than the Khiladi and young action star. It’s going to be among the biggest action spectacles of the Hindi film industry,” the source added.

Since Kareena posted the video on her social media platform, it has raised several speculations that whether the actress will feature in the movie or not.

Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the movie was released in 1998 and was counted as one of the super-hit movies of that time. The film featured Amitabh and Govinda in the lead role of two cops named Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan respectively. The film also featured Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen