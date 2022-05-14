New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced the news on Twitter while releasing that he will not be able to attend the 75th annual film festival Cannes 2022.

"Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there," he tweeted.

