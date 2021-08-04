Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bell Bottom starring Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and more is all set to release on August 19. Meanwhile, scroll down to read what Akshay said to Kapil Sharma.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's always fun to watch Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma's friendly banter every time the duo are together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Khiladi Kumar barely leaves a chance to pull the comedian's leg when he graces his presence on his TV comedy show. However, this time Akshay didn't even wait to get to Kapil's show and started teasing him on social media only.

Yes, it all happened when Kapil Sharma tweeted to congratulate Akshay after watching his upcoming film Bell Bottom's trailer. He wrote, "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani." After coming across Kapil's tweet Akki replied on it by taking a dig at the comedian.

He wrote, Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (As soon as you got to know that I am coming on your show, you are sending your best wishes. And now before that. I'll teach you a lesson when I see you)."

Take a look a their tweets

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

Isn't he funny?

Well, however it might turn out to be for Kapil, we are surely happy to know that Akshay has confirmed his appearance on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, talking about Bell Bottom, the film is a spy thriller which will hit the theatres on August 19 in 2D and 3D. The film stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. It has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal