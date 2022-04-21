New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has stepped down as the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi. He issued an apology to his fans following controversy over his endorsement of the brand. Kumar also pledged to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.

Taking to his Twitter handle the Bollywood actor expressed regret for endorsing a tobacco brand. He said although the brand might continue airing the ads featuring him till the legal duration of his contract ends, he will be mindful of the future choices he makes for advertisements.

“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” Akshay wrote in the tweet.

This comes as Kumar recently featured in the advertisement of Vimal Elaichi, a brand that also makes tobacco. The advertisement also featured Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

However, this didn't go well with fans on the internet as they started trolling and bashing Akshay Kumar for his "dual standards". Fans on Twitter pointed out that Kumar, who is famed for his physical fitness, was endorsing what a 'gutka' brand.

Amid the backlash, an older video of Akshay Kumar speaking about how he would not do a 'gutka ad' has surfaced. In the video, he can be heard saying that he has been offered several such ads but he does not take them because he believes in the concept of 'Swasth Bharat'.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the movie Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha