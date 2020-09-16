The film is going to be premiered on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has officially announced the release date of his upcoming film Laxxmi Bomb. The Raghava Lawrence directorial will be premiered on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP.

Earlier, it was widely speculated that the film will be released on OTT platform on Akshay Kumar's birthday i.e. on September 9 but now it has emerged that its release has been postponed to November 9.

Akshay Kumar starrer was expected to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid but due to the lockdown the plans were changed and the film moved to OTT platform.

In the film Laxxmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar is starring opposite Kiara Advani, The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios. The film is the Hindi remake of Tamil horror-comedy film Kanchana which starred Lawrence in the lead role.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma