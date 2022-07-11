Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse Of 'Special Moments' From 'Raksha Bandhan' Set | See Pics

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the film industry and is back with another heartwarming film 'Raksha Bandhan'. As there is only a month left for Raksha Bandhan's release, Akshay has shared some behind the scene special moments on social media.

Sharing behind the scene photos, Akshay wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August #BTS"

In the pictures, he can be seen with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar and the director of the film Aanand L Rai. The movie also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles.

Raksha Bandhan revolves around a brother, who tries to arrange money for the marriage of his four younger sisters. Due to the responsibilities of his younger sisters, his relationship with his childhood sweetheart gets on the verge of breaking up.

Akshay has previously collaborated with Bhumi Pednekar in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha; and Raksha Bandhan will be their second film together. Meanwhile, Anand L Rai and Akshay have previously collaborated for 'Atrangi Re'.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chadda' will also hit the theatres on Raksha Bandhan's release date. Both films are highly anticipated and will release on August 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. He has a bunch of films lined up. He will star in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. He will be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, with Pankaj Tripathi. Moreover, he will star in Mission Cinderella and has also announced a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.