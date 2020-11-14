Ram Setu First Look: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film and revealed the theme of the film Ram Setu. He said that the film will unite the generations to come.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Adding to the list of his upcoming films, Akshay Kumar, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020, announced his new film, Ram Setu. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film and revealed the theme of the film Ram Setu. Akshay said that the film will unite the generations to come.

Sharing the first look poster of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali."

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

The poster shows Akshay Kumar, with a saffron scarf around his neck, walking on an unreal path through the sea. The background of the poster shows a photo of Lord Ram. Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Other than Ram Setu, Akshay recently was seen in Laxmii. He had also announced Raksha Bandhan on Rakhi this year, which will release on November 5 in 2021. Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Atrangi Re will release on February 14 in 2021.

He also has Bell Bottom and Prithviraj in his kitty. Prithviraj is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is likely to release in January and March.

Posted By: Talib Khan