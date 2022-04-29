New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's famous action hero Akshay Kumar earlier this year wrapped the shoot of his much-anticipated film 'Ram Setu'. The film is set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. Once the film hits the big screens, it will further be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Now, the actor has unveiled the first glimpse of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay gave a glimpse of the first look of the film. In the picture, Akshay can be seen holding a firelight while Jacqueline is standing beside him, holding a torch. The pictures also feature Satyadev, and all three characters are looking up with shocked expressions.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022."

Besides Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "A quest filled with action, adventure and thrills!! Here is a glimpse of our most-awaited film #RamSetu. Coming to theatres this Diwali!"

On the other hand, Satyadev shared the same pictures, however, captioned it differently. He shared his experience shooting for the film. Staydev wrote, "You can either be a victim of the world or an adventurer in search of treasure" And I Found myself shooting with some beautiful treasures from the Cine field. Feeling extremely ecstatic to present you the first look from my #ramsetu. Coming to theatres this Diwali !!"

Helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and will hit the big screens on October 24, 2022. Meanwhile, releasing the new picture of the film, the director in an event said, "Ram Setu is an action-adventure like no other that country has seen before. Following its theatrical release, the film will be available across 240 countries on Amazon Prime."

