New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday joined his Bell Bottom co-star Hume Qureshi and Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live session. Akshay talked about his experience while shooting for the adventure show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls at Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve.

During the live session, Huma asked Akshay about the elephant poop tea that the actor was seen consuming in the show's promo. To this, Akshay Kumar revealed that it wasn't a problem for him as he has had cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons. "I was too excited...you see I have, because of Ayurvedic reasons I have had cow's urine every day, I drank. So this was okay.” the actor said. Reacting to Akshay's admission, Grylls said "not many of my guests say that."

Asked about the challenges faced during show, Akshay said that he was not worried as he knew he was in safe hands. Grylls said the episode with the actor was fun as from the get-go, the actor was up for “doing stuff.”

Bear Grylls was all praise for the Khiladi Kumar's humility. He said though he did not know Akshay personally but they immediately got along together as he was “fun guy with no ego”. "For me, this was a really special one. I think you can get a strong impression of someone quite quickly. The thing that shines brightest about you AK is your humility. Also, you are such a fun guy and you don't have an ego," Grylls said during the session.

Into the Wild's episode featuring Akshay Kumar will premiere for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm while it will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.

