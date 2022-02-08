New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is often seen appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming movies. But, it seems all is not well between the two stars this time.

Akshay Kumar's movie Bachchan Pandey is all set to hit theatres this March 18th, on the occasion of Holi. Before the release, like any other film, Bachchan Pandey will also be promoted by the cast crew of the Sajid Nadiadwala movie. However, Akshay has reportedly refused to appear on the chat show The Kapil Sharma Show for the movie promotions.

According to reports, the reason behind Akshay's refusal is that the last time the actor appeared on the Comedian's show, Kapil asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’. During the episode, Kapil was supposedly alluding to an interview that the actor did with PM Narendra Modi in 2019. This portion of their banter on the show has led to friction between the two actors, a report in Hindustan Times claims.

Furthermore, Kapil had also challenged Akshay to name the 'personality' in open. Reportedly, after the shoot got over, Akshay requested the channel to not air this portion. Even though this part of the conversation was not televised, a clip was leaked on social media and went viral.

As per HT sources, "Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. But, It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought clarification before he appears on the show again."

All that, and Akshay getting no response from Kapil Sharma's team after he asked for clarification has built this situation of refusal from Akshay's side.

For now, the promotion episode of Bachchan Pandey has been postponed. Talking about Bachchan Pandey, helmed by Farhad Samji, apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

