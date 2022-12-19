'Akshay Kumar Ready For Messi Biopic': FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals Spark Hilarious Memes | Check Here

Following Argentina's win in FIFA World Cup 2022, memes of Akshay Kumar playing Messi in a biopic takes over the internet (Image Credits:@leomessi,@akshaykumar/Instagram)

Argentina's victory over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final was one of the most suspenseful and thrilling games in the history of football where the heartbeat was never calm while watching the game.

Having a steady adrenaline rush throughout the extra time and penalty shootouts made the whole experience memorable. Argentina prevailed and took home the championship trophy, fulfilling the wish of the team's captain, the legend Lionel Messi, where thousands of spectators were seen wearing the white and blue jersey.

Following the stunning victory of Argentina over France, a hilarious string of memes are to be witnessed in the social media reigns of the Indian market. The Twitter handles of several meme pages are tweeting about Akshay Kumar getting ready for a biopic, where he will be seen playing the role of Lionel Messi.

Circulating edited pictures about the 'Ram Setu' actor, Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing Argentina's jersey taken from the scenes of his film 'Housefull 3' along with captions stating Akshay Kumar to play the role of Messi in an upcoming sports biopic.

Check out some of the hilarious tweets that are making rounds on the internet mocking Akshay Kumar for his biopic roles after the match between Argentina and France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.

Akshay Kumar to play Sheikh in Lionel Messi's biopic's finale #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lcNOJjUZM0 — Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) December 18, 2022

It's official @akshaykumar is going to make a biopic on Leo Messi. The title of the movie is Messi- a untold story directed by Prabhu Deva.@jammypants4 @badal_bnftv#FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGFRA #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/gQxTFpXn14 — Aditya Bhatt (@AadityaB2572002) December 18, 2022

Akshay Kumar announced a biopic on Messi. Starts preparations. pic.twitter.com/6Qajs7VfdH — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) December 19, 2022

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is proudly known for his biopic pictures, where the actor has shifted his acting genre from comedy to action to biopics. In the past, the actor has been notably seen in many biopic roles including 'Rustom', 'Gold', 'Pad Man', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and several others.

Talking about his upcoming release, the actor will again be seen in a biopic playing the role of mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill. He also has another biopic character in his kitty, where the actor will be seen portraying the character of Major General Ian Cardozo in the film 'Gorkha.'