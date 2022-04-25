New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is the busiest actor in Bollywood as he releases his movies back to back. But his fans are not complaining as they love to see the superstar's charm on screen. Now, here's the good news for all Akshay Kumar's fans. The actor has started shooting for his next untitled film, which will also star Radhika Madan. The movie is the remake of a hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Akshay Kumar has shared a video of the coconut breaking ritual on his Instagram page. Announcing the beginning of the film shooting, Akshay wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes".

In the video, Radhika Madan can be seen wearing a beautiful red saree, and she did the coconut breaking ritual. The video has already received over 2 million views and 5 lakh likes within one hour.

Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal, with Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles. It revolves around Maara, who dreams of launching his own airline service. However, he must overcome several obstacles and challenges in order to be successful in his quest. The movie was released on November 12, 2020.

Sudha Kongara, director of the original film, will also direct the Hindi remake. In the Instagram post, Akshay Kumar also asked his followers to suggest him the title of the film.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He will star in Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 and Selfiee. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan was last seen in Shiddat. She will be soon seen in Kuttey and Sanaa.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav