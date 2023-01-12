Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan To Collaborate For C Sankaran Nair’s Biopic? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar was one of the busiest actors in 2022 as he was seen in five films back to back. He has a bunch of films lined up for 2023 as well and he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects. As per some reports, Akshay will be seen in C Sankaran Nair’s biopic and will collaborate with R Madhavan for the film.

According to Pinkvilla, the biopic will be set in the era of 1920s and 1930s and Akshay has started shooting for the film. The report further suggested that R Madhavan has joined the star cast as well.

“R Madhavan has often associated himself with content-driven films and characters that require him to push the envelope. He was taken aback by the script of the C Sankaran Nair Biopic and decided to come on board the film. He plays the role of a lawyer, whose character traits are based on a person from that era,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source added, "In fact, both Akshay and Madhavan have done multiple script reading sessions too as there is a certain dynamic that they share in the film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a bunch of films lined up for 2023 including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, and a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', among others.

Earlier, Akshay also announced that he will make a movie on 's*x education' soon. "I’m making a movie on s*x education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but s*x is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important," Akshay said.

Whereas, R Madhavan was last seen in 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'. His film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has qualified for the Oscars 2023 along with four other Indian films.