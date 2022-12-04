Akshay Kumar Reacts As Man Claims 'Bell-Bottom' Was 'Anti-Pakistan'; 'It's Just A Film'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival where there was a lot of buzz around his films. The Ram Setu actor stated that he like doing films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman. Amid this, a man from a crowd interrupted and drew flaws in his 2021 film Bell Bottom, claiming that it has certain things against Pakistan.

According to News 18, while praising PM Modi at the grand event, Akshay said, "That’s another thing in India we have, which has drastically now changed, thanks to my Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is the first Prime Minister who spoke about Swachh Bharat (a country-wide campaign initiated by the Indian Government in 2014 to eliminate open defecation)."

Soon after this, a man from crowd interrupted and said, "I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well… Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan."

Akshay handled it well and asserted, "Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir."

At the event, the actor also disclosed about his plans of making films on 's*x education'. "I’m making a movie on s*x education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but s*x is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important," he said.