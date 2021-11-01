New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Performing stunts and action sequences is Akshay Kumar's forte. The actor never shies away from pulling off some daredevil stunts all on his own. And luckily we'll be able to see the actor's this daring side again in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

In a new promo of the film shared by Akshay Kumar, on his official social media handle, he can be seen hanging on a helicopter and the "4 days to go" flashes on screen. Apart from the actor, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are also seen making a guest appearance in the video.

Akshay captioned his video saying, "Get ready for a crackling action-packed Diwali. #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #4DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram post here:

Apart from Akshay, his co-star Katrina also shared the promo with the same caption.

For the unversed, Sooryavanshi has been directed by Rohit Shetty and in addition to his ambitious cop universe, people will also get to see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos where they would reprise their roles from 'Singham' and 'Simmba', respectively.

Sooryavanshi is also bringing back the hit jodi of Akshay and Katrina back onscreen together after quite long. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead opposite Kumar. Touted as the biggest entertainer of the year, 'Sooryavanshi' will hit the theatres in Diwali 2021 on November 5.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal