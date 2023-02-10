Akshay Kumar Performs Bhangra With South Superstar Mohanlal At A Wedding, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Akshay Kumar surely knows how to keep his fans glued to his social media accounts. On Friday, the Bachchhan Paandey star took to his Instagram account to share a special dance video with South superstar Mohanlal.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar shared ‘memorable moments’ with Mohanlal at a wedding. In the video, the duo can be seen performing Bhangra together. The caption of the video read, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.” Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Several fans took to the comments section of the video to react to Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal’s Bhangra. One user wrote, “Two legends of Indian Cinema.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film, Selfie. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. A special song from the film featuring Mrunal Thakur and Akshay Kumar was recently released by the makers.

Talking about the film at a recent event, Emraan Hashmi revealed how Selfiee is a tribute to friends. “I remember listening to this song when I was 16 years old, and it is such an iconic track. I was very nervous to dance with Akshay on this song. The best thing is Tanishk has not changed the song much,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

“This film is for the fans, it is a tribute to the fans. ‘Aap log hain toh hum hain, hamari filmein hain (We owe our films to you)’,” the actor further added.

Selfie is touted to be a drama-comedy film and has been directed by Good Newws fame director Raj Mehta. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Selfie will be released in theaters on February 25, 2023.